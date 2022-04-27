Light Therapy Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Therapy Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Light Therapy Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light Therapy Equipment market was valued at 818.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1002.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Therapy Equipment include GE Healthcare, Atom Medical, Draeger, Herbert Waldmann, Natus Medical, Daavlin, Beurer, National Biological and DAVID, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Light Therapy Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Type

LED Type

Fiberoptic Type

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Skin Care Centers

Home

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Therapy Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Therapy Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Therapy Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Light Therapy Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Atom Medical

Draeger

Herbert Waldmann

Natus Medical

Daavlin

Beurer

National Biological

DAVID

MTTS Asia

Nice Neotech

