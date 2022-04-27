Light Therapy Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Therapy Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Light Therapy Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Light Therapy Equipment market was valued at 818.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1002.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Therapy Equipment include GE Healthcare, Atom Medical, Draeger, Herbert Waldmann, Natus Medical, Daavlin, Beurer, National Biological and DAVID, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Light Therapy Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Type
LED Type
Fiberoptic Type
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Skin Care Centers
Home
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Therapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Light Therapy Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Light Therapy Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Light Therapy Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Light Therapy Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Atom Medical
Draeger
Herbert Waldmann
Natus Medical
Daavlin
Beurer
National Biological
DAVID
MTTS Asia
Nice Neotech
