Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Integrated Electronic Warfare System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Integrated Electronic Warfare System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Support Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Integrated Electronic Warfare System include BAE Systems, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems and L3Harris Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Integrated Electronic Warfare System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Support
Electronic Attack
Electronic Protection
Global Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Airborne
Naval
Land
Global Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Integrated Electronic Warfare System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Integrated Electronic Warfare System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Integrated Electronic Warfare System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BAE Systems
Thales Group
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Lockheed Martin
Leonardo
General Dynamics
Elbit Systems
L3Harris Technologies
Cobham
Mercury Systems
Saab
Hensoldt
