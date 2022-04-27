Reverse Thruster Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reverse Thruster in global, including the following market information:
Global Reverse Thruster Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reverse Thruster Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Reverse Thruster companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reverse Thruster market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cascade Thrust Reverser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reverse Thruster include Safran Nacelles, Spirit AeroSystems, Collins Aerospace, Nexcelle, MRAS, Bombardier and GKN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Reverse Thruster manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reverse Thruster Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reverse Thruster Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cascade Thrust Reverser
Baffle Thrust Reverser
Blocker-door Thrust Reverser
Global Reverse Thruster Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reverse Thruster Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Global Reverse Thruster Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reverse Thruster Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reverse Thruster revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reverse Thruster revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reverse Thruster sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Reverse Thruster sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Safran Nacelles
Spirit AeroSystems
Collins Aerospace
Nexcelle
MRAS
Bombardier
GKN
