Artificial Abrasive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Abrasive in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Abrasive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Abrasive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Artificial Abrasive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Abrasive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corundum Abrasive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Abrasive include Saint-Gobain, KLINGSPOR, 3M, Hermes Schleifmittel, KWH Group, Sia Abrasives, Tyrolit, Pferd and Rhodius, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Artificial Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corundum Abrasive
Silicon Carbide Abrasive
Global Artificial Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Artificial Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Machinery
Metal Fabrication
Electrical & Electronics Equipment
Others
Global Artificial Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Artificial Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Artificial Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
KLINGSPOR
3M
Hermes Schleifmittel
KWH Group
Sia Abrasives
Tyrolit
Pferd
Rhodius
Luxin High-tech
Fengmang Group
Hubei Yuli
Changzhou Kingcattle
Dongguan Golden Sun
