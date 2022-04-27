Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Shift-by-Wire System in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Shift-by-Wire System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steering Wheel Assembly Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Shift-by-Wire System include ZF Group, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa International SA, KOSTAL Group, GHSP, Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive and Thyssenkrupp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Shift-by-Wire System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Steering Wheel Assembly
Turn to Executive Assembly
Main Controller (ECU)
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Vehicles
Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Vehicles
Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) Vehicles
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZF Group
Kongsberg Automotive
Ficosa International SA
KOSTAL Group
GHSP
Bosch
JTEKT
Nexteer Automotive
Thyssenkrupp
Kuster Holding
Atsumitec Co. Ltd.
Dura Automotive Systems
Sila Group
Tokai Rika
Eissmann Group
JOPP Group
