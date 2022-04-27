Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Shift-by-Wire System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Shift-by-Wire System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steering Wheel Assembly Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Shift-by-Wire System include ZF Group, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa International SA, KOSTAL Group, GHSP, Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive and Thyssenkrupp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Shift-by-Wire System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steering Wheel Assembly

Turn to Executive Assembly

Main Controller (ECU)

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Vehicles

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Vehicles

Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) Vehicles

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Shift-by-Wire System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF Group

Kongsberg Automotive

Ficosa International SA

KOSTAL Group

GHSP

Bosch

JTEKT

Nexteer Automotive

Thyssenkrupp

Kuster Holding

Atsumitec Co. Ltd.

Dura Automotive Systems

Sila Group

Tokai Rika

Eissmann Group

JOPP Group

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-automotive-shiftbywire-system-forecast-2022-2028-825

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-automotive-shiftbywire-system-forecast-2022-2028-825

Â