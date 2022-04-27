Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aeronautical Telecommunication in Global, including the following market information:
Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aeronautical Telecommunication market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aviation Fixed Communications Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aeronautical Telecommunication include Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Cobham, General Dynamics and Iridium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aeronautical Telecommunication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aviation Fixed Communications
Aviation Mobile Communications
Aviation Radio Navigation
Others
Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military Aviation
Civil Aviation
Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aeronautical Telecommunication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aeronautical Telecommunication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rockwell Collins
Honeywell
Northrop Grumman
Thales
Raytheon
Harris
Cobham
General Dynamics
Iridium
Viasat
Rohde & Schwarz
