Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aeronautical Telecommunication in Global, including the following market information:

Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aeronautical Telecommunication market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aviation Fixed Communications Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aeronautical Telecommunication include Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Cobham, General Dynamics and Iridium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aeronautical Telecommunication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aviation Fixed Communications

Aviation Mobile Communications

Aviation Radio Navigation

Others

Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military Aviation

Civil Aviation

Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Aeronautical Telecommunication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aeronautical Telecommunication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aeronautical Telecommunication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Cobham

General Dynamics

Iridium

Viasat

Rohde & Schwarz

