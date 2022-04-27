Overhead Monorail System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Overhead Monorail System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Overhead Monorail System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Overhead Monorail System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Overhead Monorail System include Conductix-Wampfler, PACLINE Corporation, AFE Crane, Alpha Conveyor, ROFA Group, Konecranes, KITO GROUP, ABUS and GH Crane & Components, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Overhead Monorail System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Overhead Monorail System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Overhead Monorail System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Control
Semi-automatic Control
Fully Automatic Control
Global Overhead Monorail System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Overhead Monorail System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mold Workshop
Painting Workshop
Assembly Workshop
Warehouse
Slaughterhouse
Other
Global Overhead Monorail System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Overhead Monorail System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Overhead Monorail System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Overhead Monorail System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Conductix-Wampfler
PACLINE Corporation
AFE Crane
Alpha Conveyor
ROFA Group
Konecranes
KITO GROUP
ABUS
GH Crane & Components
Deshazo
Gorbel
Eilbeck Cranes
ZPMC
Jinrui
Weihua
Henan Mine
Â
Â