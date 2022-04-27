Mobile Scaffolding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Scaffolding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Scaffolding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Scaffolding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Distance Connection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Scaffolding include Altrex B.V., Euro Towers, IMA Farone, Instant UpRight, Mauderer Alutechnik, Norguard, PERI and ZARGES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Scaffolding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Scaffolding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Scaffolding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Distance Connection
Variable Distance Connection
Global Mobile Scaffolding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Scaffolding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Advertising
Municipal
Traffic Road and Bridge
Mine
Other
Global Mobile Scaffolding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Scaffolding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Scaffolding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Scaffolding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Altrex B.V.
Euro Towers
IMA Farone
Instant UpRight
Mauderer Alutechnik
Norguard
PERI
ZARGES
Â
Â