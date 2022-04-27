Operation Suture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Operation Suture in global, including the following market information:

Global Operation Suture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Operation Suture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Operation Suture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Operation Suture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Absorbable Sutures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Operation Suture include Johnson & Johnson Medical, Medtronic, Peters Surgical, B.Braun, Internacional Farmac?utica, DemeTech, Kono Seisakusho, Surgical Specialties and Mani, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Operation Suture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Operation Suture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Operation Suture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Absorbable Sutures

Non-absorbable Sutures

Global Operation Suture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Operation Suture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Human Application

Veterinary Application

Global Operation Suture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Operation Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Operation Suture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Operation Suture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Operation Suture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Operation Suture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

B.Braun

Internacional Farmac?utica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties

Mani

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

AD Surgical

Dolphin

Usiol

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

Assut Medical Sarl

Teleflex

Lotus Surgicals

CONMED

United Medical Industries

W.L. Gore & Associates

Sutures India Pvt

Huaiyin Micra

Weihai Wego

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products

Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology

JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products

Jiangxi Longteng

Shanghai Tianqing

Huaian Angle

