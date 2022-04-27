Operation Suture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Operation Suture in global, including the following market information:
Global Operation Suture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Operation Suture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Operation Suture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Operation Suture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Absorbable Sutures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Operation Suture include Johnson & Johnson Medical, Medtronic, Peters Surgical, B.Braun, Internacional Farmac?utica, DemeTech, Kono Seisakusho, Surgical Specialties and Mani, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Operation Suture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Operation Suture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Operation Suture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Absorbable Sutures
Non-absorbable Sutures
Global Operation Suture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Operation Suture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Human Application
Veterinary Application
Global Operation Suture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Operation Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Operation Suture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Operation Suture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Operation Suture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Operation Suture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson Medical
Medtronic
Peters Surgical
B.Braun
Internacional Farmac?utica
DemeTech
Kono Seisakusho
Surgical Specialties
Mani
Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
AD Surgical
Dolphin
Usiol
Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
Assut Medical Sarl
Teleflex
Lotus Surgicals
CONMED
United Medical Industries
W.L. Gore & Associates
Sutures India Pvt
Huaiyin Micra
Weihai Wego
Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products
Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology
JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products
Jiangxi Longteng
Shanghai Tianqing
Huaian Angle
