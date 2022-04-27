Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Disposable Inflation Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Disposable Inflation Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Disposable Inflation Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Capacity 20ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Disposable Inflation Device include Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, CONMED, Acclarent, Cook Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Atrion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Disposable Inflation Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Capacity 20ml
Capacity 30ml
Capacity 60ml
Others
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Disposable Inflation Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Disposable Inflation Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Disposable Inflation Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Disposable Inflation Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Disposable Inflation Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merit Medical Systems
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Cardinal Health
CONMED
Acclarent
Cook Medical
Becton, Dickinson
Atrion
Terumo Medical
B. Braun
Olympus
Teleflex
US Endovascular
