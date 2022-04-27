Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Synthetic Dyes in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Artificial Synthetic Dyes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Synthetic Dyes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nitro Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Synthetic Dyes include Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and BEZEMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Synthetic Dyes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nitro

Indigo

Aromatic Methane

Other

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Leather

Paper

Other

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

