Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Synthetic Dyes in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Artificial Synthetic Dyes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Synthetic Dyes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nitro Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Synthetic Dyes include Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and BEZEMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Synthetic Dyes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nitro
Indigo
Aromatic Methane
Other
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textile
Leather
Paper
Other
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Artificial Synthetic Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Artificial Synthetic Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
BEZEMA
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Tianjin Dek Chemical
Â
Â