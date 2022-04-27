Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine include Sakamura, Asahi Sunac, Sacma, Komatsu, Aida, Hatebur, National Machinery, Manyo and GFM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual
Electric
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Machinery & Equipment
Other
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mechanical Drive Cold Heading Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sakamura
Asahi Sunac
Sacma
Komatsu
Aida
Hatebur
National Machinery
Manyo
GFM
Chun Yu Group
Ningbo Haixing Machinery
Tanisaka
Nakashimada
Samrat Machine Tools
Cold Heading Company
WAFIOS
HSH Steinfels
Mn-Kaltform
Erdely Machinery
Chun Zu Machinery Industry
Shangbiao Tongtong Machinery
Harbin Rainbow
Yeswin Group
Ningbo Sijin Machinery
Erdely
Yixing Jufeng Machinery
