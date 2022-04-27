Blood Sampling Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Sampling Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Sampling Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Sampling Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adjustable Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Sampling Machine include Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, B. Braun, Terumo, ARKRAY, Trividia Health and SANNUO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Blood Sampling Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adjustable Type

Non-adjustable Type

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Sampling Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Sampling Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Sampling Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Sampling Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

B. Braun

Terumo

ARKRAY

Trividia Health

SANNUO

GMMC

BIONIME

