Blood Sampling Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Sampling Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Blood Sampling Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blood Sampling Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adjustable Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blood Sampling Machine include Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, B. Braun, Terumo, ARKRAY, Trividia Health and SANNUO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Blood Sampling Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adjustable Type
Non-adjustable Type
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Sampling Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blood Sampling Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blood Sampling Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Blood Sampling Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Blood Sampling Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche
LifeScan
Abbott
Ascensia
B. Braun
Terumo
ARKRAY
Trividia Health
SANNUO
GMMC
BIONIME
