Micro Pipette Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Pipette in global, including the following market information:
Global Micro Pipette Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Micro Pipette Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Micro Pipette companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micro Pipette market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With Air Cushion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micro Pipette include Ratiolab, METTLER, ThemoFisher, Sartorius, Biotix, Corning, Sorenson BioScience, Hamilton and Eppendorf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro Pipette manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micro Pipette Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro Pipette Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With Air Cushion
Without Air Cushion
Global Micro Pipette Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro Pipette Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Research Institutions
Hospital
Others
Global Micro Pipette Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro Pipette Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Micro Pipette revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Micro Pipette revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Micro Pipette sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Micro Pipette sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ratiolab
METTLER
ThemoFisher
Sartorius
Biotix
Corning
Sorenson BioScience
Hamilton
Eppendorf
Kartell
DLAB Scientific Co., Ltd.
Nichiryo
Auxilab
Assistent
Labsciences
Brandtech
Globe Scientific
Deltalab
Ahn
Biosigma
Â
Â