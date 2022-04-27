Micro Pipette Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Pipette in global, including the following market information:

Global Micro Pipette Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micro Pipette Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Micro Pipette companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro Pipette market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Air Cushion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro Pipette include Ratiolab, METTLER, ThemoFisher, Sartorius, Biotix, Corning, Sorenson BioScience, Hamilton and Eppendorf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro Pipette manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro Pipette Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Pipette Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Air Cushion

Without Air Cushion

Global Micro Pipette Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Pipette Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Research Institutions

Hospital

Others

Global Micro Pipette Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Pipette Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro Pipette revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro Pipette revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micro Pipette sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Micro Pipette sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ratiolab

METTLER

ThemoFisher

Sartorius

Biotix

Corning

Sorenson BioScience

Hamilton

Eppendorf

Kartell

DLAB Scientific Co., Ltd.

Nichiryo

Auxilab

Assistent

Labsciences

Brandtech

Globe Scientific

Deltalab

Ahn

Biosigma

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-micro-pipette-forecast-2022-2028-489

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-micro-pipette-forecast-2022-2028-489

Â