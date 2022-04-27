Portable Driving Recorder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Driving Recorder in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Driving Recorder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Driving Recorder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Memory Card Expansion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Driving Recorder include VDO, Supepst, Philips, HP, Garmin, Blackvue, Eheak, Samsung-anywhere and Incredisonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Driving Recorder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Memory Card Expansion

Mobile Digital Hard Drive

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Driving Recorder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Driving Recorder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Driving Recorder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Driving Recorder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VDO

Supepst

Philips

HP

Garmin

Blackvue

Eheak

Samsung-anywhere

Incredisonic

Auto-vox

Cansonic

Papago

DOD

DEC

Blackview

Jado

Careland

Sast

Kehan

DAZA

GFGY Corp

Wolfcar

MateGo

Newsmy

Shinco

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-portable-driving-recorder-forecast-2022-2028-83

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-portable-driving-recorder-forecast-2022-2028-83

Â