Portable Driving Recorder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Driving Recorder in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Driving Recorder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Driving Recorder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Memory Card Expansion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Driving Recorder include VDO, Supepst, Philips, HP, Garmin, Blackvue, Eheak, Samsung-anywhere and Incredisonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Driving Recorder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Memory Card Expansion
Mobile Digital Hard Drive
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Driving Recorder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Driving Recorder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Driving Recorder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Driving Recorder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VDO
Supepst
Philips
HP
Garmin
Blackvue
Eheak
Samsung-anywhere
Incredisonic
Auto-vox
Cansonic
Papago
DOD
DEC
Blackview
Jado
Careland
Sast
Kehan
DAZA
GFGY Corp
Wolfcar
MateGo
Newsmy
Shinco
