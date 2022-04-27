Fencing Sports Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fencing Sports Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fencing Sports Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fencing Sports Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Face Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fencing Sports Equipment include ABSOLUTE FENCING GEAR, Leon Paul London, Allstar, Uhlmann, Victory Fencing Gear, FWF Fechtwelt, STM, Blaise Freres and PBT Hungary, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fencing Sports Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fencing Sports Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fencing Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Face Protection
Gloves
Guard Board
Other
Global Fencing Sports Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fencing Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Leisure and Entertainment
Competition
Global Fencing Sports Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fencing Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fencing Sports Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fencing Sports Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABSOLUTE FENCING GEAR
Leon Paul London
Allstar
Uhlmann
Victory Fencing Gear
FWF Fechtwelt
STM
Blaise Freres
PBT Hungary
BOPAC Sport
Guanda Sport Goods
Extreme Fencing
Â
Â