Glass Bottle Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Bottle Recycling in Global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Bottle Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wide Mouth Bottle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Bottle Recycling include Glassnow, ArdaghGroup, Reclam Group, Owens-Illinois, Ngwenya Glass, Vetropack Group, Nampak, Pace Glass and Saverglass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glass Bottle Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wide Mouth Bottle
Small Mouth Bottle
Spray Mouth Bottle
Others
Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Alcohol
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Bottle Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Bottle Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Glassnow
ArdaghGroup
Reclam Group
Owens-Illinois
Ngwenya Glass
Vetropack Group
Nampak
Pace Glass
Saverglass
GlassLand
Kimberley
Gallo Glass Company
Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd
Encirc
Carib Glassworks Limited
