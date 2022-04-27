Glass Bottle Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Bottle Recycling in Global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Bottle Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wide Mouth Bottle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Bottle Recycling include Glassnow, ArdaghGroup, Reclam Group, Owens-Illinois, Ngwenya Glass, Vetropack Group, Nampak, Pace Glass and Saverglass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glass Bottle Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wide Mouth Bottle

Small Mouth Bottle

Spray Mouth Bottle

Others

Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Glass Bottle Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Bottle Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Bottle Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glassnow

ArdaghGroup

Reclam Group

Owens-Illinois

Ngwenya Glass

Vetropack Group

Nampak

Pace Glass

Saverglass

GlassLand

Kimberley

Gallo Glass Company

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd

Encirc

Carib Glassworks Limited

