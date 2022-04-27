Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy include Varian Medical Systems, Accuray Incorporated, Medtronic, Anatomical Geometry S.L., Elekta, Anteris Medical, Access Point Technologies, Bavaria Medizin Technologie GmbH and Xcision Medical Systems?LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Machines
Proton Beam (charged particle)
Global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Carcinogenesis
Non-cancerous Abnormality
Tumor
Others
Global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Varian Medical Systems
Accuray Incorporated
Medtronic
Anatomical Geometry S.L.
Elekta
Anteris Medical
Access Point Technologies
Bavaria Medizin Technologie GmbH
Xcision Medical Systems?LLC
GE Healthcare
Siemens AG
Stryker Corporation
Cardinal Health
Philips Healthcare
