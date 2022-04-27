CT Imaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of CT Imaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global CT Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global CT Imaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X-ray CT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CT Imaging include Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation and Esaote, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CT Imaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CT Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global CT Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
X-ray CT
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Global CT Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global CT Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Imaging
Industrial Component Inspection
Transportation Safety
Global CT Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global CT Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CT Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CT Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fujifilm Holdings
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Shimadzu Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Carestream Health
Hitachi Medical Corporation
Esaote
Elesonic Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Avonix Imaging
Nikon Metrology
United Imaging
ZEISS Industrial Metrology
Arineta
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
EOS Imaging
KA Imaging
Ams AG
Analogic
