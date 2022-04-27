CT Imaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of CT Imaging in Global, including the following market information:

Global CT Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global CT Imaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X-ray CT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CT Imaging include Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation and Esaote, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CT Imaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CT Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CT Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

X-ray CT

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global CT Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CT Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Imaging

Industrial Component Inspection

Transportation Safety

Global CT Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global CT Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CT Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CT Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujifilm Holdings

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Esaote

Elesonic Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Avonix Imaging

Nikon Metrology

United Imaging

ZEISS Industrial Metrology

Arineta

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

EOS Imaging

KA Imaging

Ams AG

Analogic

