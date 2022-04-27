Phosphorus Trichloride Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Historical Analysis, Top Leaders, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from major applications such as chemical synthesis, agrochemicals, fuel additives, plastic stabilisers, pharmaceuticals, and others is driving the global phosphorus trichloride industry. The growing demand for phosphorus trichloride as a plasticizer in the polymer industry, due to its capacity to impart resilience, toughness, and plasticity to PVC, has boosted sales. In the forecast timeframe, the fast-growing applications of PVC in industrial and consumer products are projected to have a positive effect on the phosphorous trichloride industry. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry’s usage of phosphorous trichloride as a raw material for the formulation of the medication ‘Sulfadiazine,’ which is used worldwide to treat Haemophilus influenza, chlamydia, chancroid, and rheumatic fever, has improved the phosphorous trichloride sector. Furthermore, phosphorous trichloride is used as a starting medium in the production of a variety of industrial agrochemicals. During the forecast period, the rapidly expanding agrochemical industry is expected to generate substantial demand for phosphorous trichloride.

Since fossil fuels and phosphorus are non-renewable and diminishing commodities, refining and refined phosphorus prices are likely to rise in the coming years. As a result, rising phosphorus prices are projected to have a major effect on the global trichloride phosphorus market in the immediate future. Phosphorus trichloride industry growth is fueled by rising population, rising food intake, and a scarcity of arable land, both of which drive the demand for agrochemicals. Furthermore, due to the need for effective and qualitative fuel from the transportation and automotive industries, the use of phosphorus trichloride in the manufacture of gasoline and oil additives is expected to drive market growth. It’s also used as a plasticizer and a raw material for drugs that prevent heart and sexually transmitted infections, which could further drive demand development in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Based on the application, the global phosphorus trichloride market is segmented into chemical intermediate, agrochemicals, a gasoline additive, plasticizer, pharmaceuticals, and others. The agrochemicals industry dominates the bulk of the global trichloride phosphorus market. The segment is predicted to stay dominant over the forecast era. The agrochemicals market is projected to be attractive in terms of development during the forecast period due to a rise in pesticide and herbicide use around the world. Phosphorus and plasticisers are expected to be high-potential segments in the global phosphorus trickloride industry during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The global phosphorus trichloride market is segmented into five regions Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Due to the high demand for chemicals and agrochemicals, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global phosphorus trichloride industry. The primary driver of the demand in this area is the use of phosphorus trichloride in the production of fertilisers, insecticides, and pesticides. In the coming years, the rising demand for improved crop yields, along with the growing population, is expected to accelerate business growth. It is also a major producer of phosphorus trichloride, with the bulk of its production concentrated in China. The emergence of a large number of phosphorus trichloride producers in China has boosted the demand in the region.

The strong demand for phosphorus trichloride in North America is largely motivated by the region’s vigorous chemical industries. Furthermore, the appetite for pharmaceuticals in the United States contributes to the market’s positive growth.

Due to rising demand from major end-use industries such as pesticides, plastics and polymers, and others, Europe is another important area in the global phosphorus trichloride sector.

The increased commodity demand for manufacturing plasticizers is driving the Latin American industry, with Brazil and Argentina becoming the leading countries. Lastly, the Middle East and Africa are projected to witness substantial growth due to growing demand for agrochemicals and pesticides as a result of improved public health awareness and demand for food production. Lack of farm land drives the need for food production.

Competitive Dashboard

The demand for phosphorus trichloride is fragmented. In the industry, there are several large and medium scale producers. Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global market of phosphorus trichloride are Monsanto Company (the U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Merck KGaA (Germany), LAXNESS (Germany), PCC Rokita (Poland), ICL (Israel), SANDHYA GROUP (India), Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific (the U.S.), Parchem fine & specialty chemicals (New York), and Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co., Ltd (China).

The majority of these players favour phosphorus trichloride intake in captivity. Company overviews, corporate strategy, and new trends have been profiled by industry leaders.

