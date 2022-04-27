Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans and Growth by Forecast 2030

A comprehensive overview of the global aliphatic hydrocarbons market is presented in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global aliphatic hydrocarbon market is profiled in detail in the report, including an analysis of the major drivers and restraints of the market, the leading segments within the market, and the major players operating in the market and their competitive strategies. The growing aliphatic hydrocarbon market is assessed for readers looking to move ahead in the market; the report provides a detailed analysis of the major competitive strategies utilized by major players in the aliphatic hydrocarbon market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global aliphatic hydrocarbon market are also profiled in detail in the report.

Aliphatic hydrocarbons are widely used in paints and coating, cleaning agents, adhesives, polymers and rubbers, and printing inks, among others. The high boiling point of aliphatic hydrocarbons makes them the perfect component for paints and other coatings that are intended to last long and provide strong protection from moisture, heat, and other elements. The growing demand from the paints and coatings industry is likely to be a major driver for the global aliphatic hydrocarbon market over the forecast period. Paints and coatings are widely used in construction and automotive industries, in addition to other industrial manufacturing, leading to widespread demand from consumers all over the world. The growing demand from the paints and coatings industry for stronger, longer-lasting formulations is likely to lead to a growing demand for aliphatic hydrocarbons in the coming years.

The growing demand for commercial and domestic cleaners is also likely to be a major driver for the global aliphatic hydrocarbons market. The growing level of living standards in emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea has led to a growing demand for household cleaners. Increasing urbanization in developing countries is likely to remain a major driver for the aliphatic hydrocarbon market over the forecast period. The increasing government monitoring in the area of clean industrial sites and workplace safety standards is also likely to lead to a growing demand for industrial cleaners, thus driving the aliphatic hydrocarbon market.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global aliphatic hydrocarbons market include Pure Chemicals Co., Safra Co. Ltd., Philips 66 Company, MK Aromatics Ltd., HCS Group, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., NOCO Inc., Ganga Rasaynie (P) Ltd., Kandla Energy and Chemicals Ltd., Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oil Corporation, Gotham Industries, Shell Global, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Segmentation:

The global aliphatic hydrocarbon market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into varnish maker’s & painter’s naphtha, mineral spirit, hexane, heptane, and others.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, commercial & domestic cleaning, polymer & rubber, adhesives, aerosols, printing inks, and others. The paints and coating segment held the largest share of 30% in the global aliphatic hydrocarbon market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator due to the growing demand for paints and coatings in developing countries around the world. Commercial and domestic cleaning is the second largest application segment, followed by adhesives and aerosols.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest share in the global aliphatic hydrocarbon market over the forecast period due to the growing construction industry in the region, leading to a growing demand for paints and coatings. The increasing automotive industry is also likely to be a major driver for the aliphatic hydrocarbon market in the region, as the automotive industry needs paints and coatings as well as rubber for the tires, which further aids the growth of the aliphatic hydrocarbon market. Some of the leading producers of tires are located in Asia Pacific, leading to a growing demand for aliphatic hydrocarbons.

North America and Europe are also likely to remain steady contributors to the global aliphatic hydrocarbon market. Growing industrialization in the Middle East is likely to remain a major driver for the aliphatic hydrocarbon market over the forecast period.

