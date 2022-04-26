Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2027

The global market for fruits and vegetables post-harvest treatment products is expected to grow rapidly in the recent future, mainly due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Regulatory agencies such as the US EPA are increasingly approving to use against human coronaviruses to sanitize industrial food and agricultural hard surfaces. As a result, the usages of post-harvest sanitizer and industrial disinfectant products are estimated to increase, demonstrating the effectiveness in spreading diseases on hard surfaces.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its Covid-19 Analysis on the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables, asserts that the market is estimated to rise at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 to 2024). In Covid-19 fruits & vegetables post-harvest treatment products market analysis, MRFR has mentioned that the market had garnered the valuation of USD 1.32 BN in 2018. Increasing awareness about the benefits of these products on post-harvest treatment is a key driving force for the market.

Post-harvest treatment products are used to increase the shelf life of fresh produces and protect them against pests, diseases, and adverse storage conditions. Proper post-harvest management keeps the nutrition sealed in fresh produces until they reach homes. This, as a result, is increasing the size of the market, increasing the uptake of this treatment. Additionally, factors such as the growing focus on increasing the quality of agricultural products and reducing the high wastage of fruits and vegetables substantiate the market demand.

The increasing trade of fresh fruits and vegetables led by the vast market demand drives the growth of the market. Changing consumer preferences for organic fruits and vegetables have opened new avenues for growth to manufacturers of post-harvest treatment products. Conversely, the lack of knowledge about post-harvest treatment acts as a major roadblock for market growth. Nevertheless, the fourth green revolution that is rapidly catching up the pace is projected to support the growth of the market.

Fruits & Vegetables Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market – Segments

The report into three market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Coatings/Wax, Cleaners, Ethylene Fungicides, Blockers, Sprout Inhibitors, and others.

By Application : Fruits (bananas, pomes, berries, citrus fruits, mangoes, others) and Vegetables (potatoes, tomatoes, onions, others).

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Fruits & Vegetables Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region dominates the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables. The largest revenue share of this market attributes to the growing fruits & vegetable industry in the region. China, Japan, Australia, and India, being the largest country-level market for post-harvest treatment products for fruits and vegetables, majorly contribute to the regional market growth. Vast agrarian zones in the region are expected to undergo a dramatic shift due to the recent green revolution that promises many lucrative opportunities.

Besides, rising food demand by the ever-increasing population, rapid urbanization, and income growth in the region is estimated to impact the market growth positively. Also, factors such as the favorable government initiatives to encourage agriculture production to meet the rising food demands are projected to propel the regional market’s growth during the forecast period.

In Europe and North America, the growth of the post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables is majorly driven by the increasing exports of fresh produces. Besides, the presence of a large number of key players and the high awareness level about the benefits of this treatment fosters the market growth in these regions. The US heads the North American market due to the massive demand for these products from the agriculture industry.

Fruits & vegetables is a major industry shaping the market landscapes in rural areas in Europe. Agriculture that Farming is an inherent part of food systems and a range of fruits & vegetables produced in the region is phenomenal. Europe is the single largest exporter of agri-food products and entirely self-sufficient in major agricultural commodities. Furthermore, factors such as the growing governmental emphasis on increasing crop yields and stringent regulations regarding food safety are significant tailwinds for the growth of the post-harvest treatment products market for fruits and vegetables in these regions.

Fruits & Vegetables Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables appears fragmented, with the presence of many well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, players adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launch. To increase their global footprints, players acquire companies in the agricultural economy of the growing market. The entry of new players challenges local players in terms of features such as quality, technology, and price.

Major Players:

Players active in the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables include JBT Corporate (US), DowDupont (US), DECCO – UPL (US), Pace International (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Xeda International (France), AgroFresh (US), Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd. (Australia), FMC Corporation (US), Bayer (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Futureco Bioscience S A (Spain), Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Belgium), and Post-Harvest Solution Ltd (New Zealand), among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News

March 23, 2020 — Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., a US-based effective & environmentally friendly pest management & plant health products company, announced that its sanitizer product Jet-Oxide received the US EPA clearance for use on industrial hard surfaces for human coronaviruses.

Jet-Oxide is a fast-acting, easy-to-use post-harvest sanitizer & industrial disinfectant that is used to treat raw, unprocessed fruits and vegetables, as well as surface equipment, and machinery that produces comes in contact with during processing and packaging. Also, Jet-Oxide can provide excellent sanitation treatment for fruits & vegetables during storage. Jet-Oxide 15% is available through the company’s agriculture channel partners & their local retail branches.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

