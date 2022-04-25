Automotive Brake Valve Market Research Report 2021 | Upcoming Market Growth, Global Size, Growth Status & Latest Application into Broader Industries with Better Investment Opportunities 2027

Market Highlights

The braking is the most important system in a vehicle from a safety. Numerous brake valves are used in an air brake system that either apply or release air from the brakes and work together to ensure safe braking and control applications. A vehicle with rear and front sets of brakes comprise a pair of inversion valves for supplying air piloting pressure to the brake control valves and a pair of brake control valves for communicating a source of pressurized fluid to control the brakes, individually.

Dual circuit brake valves increase and decrease the pressure in the brake cylinders of the motor vehicle. The brake valves are delivered with level actuations, running plates, and tappets. As both the primary and secondary circuits lie among each other, the failure of one circuit does not affect the other one.

The increasing concern of vehicle OEMs to provide optimum safety with better braking systems is expected to drive the global automotive brake valve market during the forecast period. Furthermore, innovations and advancements, such as the anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, and dynamic stability control in the global automotive brake valve market are expected to create opportunities for the players operating in the global market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the pressure-differential brake valves segment is projected to be the dominant segment throughout the forecast period due to its ability to modulate pressure to the rear brakes under heavy loading. However, the combinational segment is expected to register substantial growth owing to uniform pressure capability throughout the braking system.

Based on material type, the copper segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest share during the study period due to the growing adoption of brake valves in economical and mid-size cars and the significant fleet size of passenger cars.

Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the review period.

The Global Automotive Brake Valve Market is expected to register substantial growth to reach approx. USD 5 Billion by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5% from 2019–2025.

Drivers: Automotive Brake Valve

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive brake valve is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to stringent government regulations for vehicle and pedestrian safety. The rate of adoption of automotive brake valves across the region has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few years.

North America and the rest of the world are expected to register substantial growth in the automotive brake valve market during the forecast period owing to increasing commercial vehicle production, longer lifespan of vehicle, and maintenance and repair of vehicles.

In Europe, the presence of Germany, which is the largest automotive brake valve market, and the UK and Italy, which are other major countries are contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global market are Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp. (US), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), WABCO (Belgium), Sundoz Co., Ltd (Taiwan), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany), EBS Aftermarket Group Limited (UK), Knorr-Bremse AG (Hungary), Alfmeier precision SE (Germany), and Poclain Hydraulics (France).

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-brake-valve-market-8540

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive brake valve market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive brake valve market by product type, material type, vehicle type, and region.

Product Type

Metering

Pressure Differential

Proportionating

Combinational

Hydraulic

Others



Material Type

Steel

Brass

Copper

Others



Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV



Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket



Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

