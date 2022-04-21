Thermal Paper Market 2020: Company Profiles, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2027

Overview

The thermal paper market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. The global thermal paper market is driven by increased demand for thermal paper for POS application. These factors have helped shape the thermal paper market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the thermal paper market could also face challenges such as increasing demand for paperless billing and volatility in raw material prices. The details covered in the thermal paper market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the thermal paper market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested thermal paper market players to plan business strategies accordingly.

Market Segmentation

The global thermal paper market has been segmented based on technology and applications. On the basis of technology, the market for thermal paper is segmented based on thermal transfer, direct thermal, and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of applications, is segmented into point-of-sale (POS), lottery & gaming, labels & tags, and others.

Factors like the presence of well-established manufacturers and increasing sales in the retail industry support the thermal paper market growth. The performance of the thermal paper market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the thermal paper market report provides analysis of these segments. The thermal paper market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the thermal paper market based on the data and forecasts till 2025.

Regional Overview

Companies in the thermal paper market are spread across the world. The thermal paper market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American thermal paper market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The thermal paper market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the thermal paper market can be found in the market research report. Europe has companies in the thermal paper market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the thermal paper market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The thermal paper market is supported by the emergence of new hypermarkets . The population growth around the world and increasing demand of thermal paper market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the thermal paper market growth can be affected due to high manufacturing cost. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the thermal paper market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The thermal paper market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profiles of many organizations operating in the thermal paper market report highlights crucial details like company size, revenue growth, and details of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the thermal paper market. New companies and established businesses can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the thermal paper market research report.

Industry News

Honeywell has announced the acquisition of Sine Group, a company headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, technology and software as a service (SaaS) that offers visitor control, workplace and supply chain solutions that are easily accessible via mobile devices. Sine’s technology would support Honeywell Forge’s cloud-based mobile app, Honeywell’s corporate success monitoring offering, and Sine’s applications would extend Honeywell’s Wired Buildings services with improved connectivity, security and enforcement functionality.

