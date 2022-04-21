Uncategorized

Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • GaN
  • SiC
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • HEV
  • EV
  • PHEV

By Company

  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Fuji Electric
  • SEMIKRON
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Texas Instruments
  • Toshiba
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Microsemi Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 GaN
1.2.3 SiC
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 HEV
1.3.3 EV
1.3.4 PHEV
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Production
2.1 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Power IC(Integrated Circuit) for Electric Vehicles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

