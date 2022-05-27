Dental Polishing Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental Polishing Supplies
Dental polishing is done to smooth the surfaces of teeth and restorations. The purpose of polishing is to remove extrinsic stains, remove dental plaque accumulation, increase aesthetics and to reduce corrosion of metallic restorations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Polishing Supplies in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Polishing Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Prophylactic Paste (Polishing Paste) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Polishing Supplies include 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Ultradent, GC Corporation, Danaher, Kuraray, Straumann, Young Innovations and Cosmedent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Polishing Supplies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Prophylactic Paste (Polishing Paste)
- Rubber Cup
- Bristle Brush
- Prophy Angle
- Dental Tape
- Others
Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Others
Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dental Polishing Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dental Polishing Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ultradent
- GC Corporation
- Danaher
- Kuraray
- Straumann
- Young Innovations
- Cosmedent
- Dental Ventures
- KENDA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Polishing Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Polishing Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Polishing Supplies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Polishing Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Polishing Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Polishing Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Polishing Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Polishing Supplies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Polishing Supplies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Polishing Supplies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Polishing Supplies Companies
4 Market Size
