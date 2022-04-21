Skin Graft Market Share, Size, Trends, Business Revenue, Forecast Statistics and Growth Prospective by 2027

Skin grafting involves the transplantation of skin graft from a healthy part of the body (donor) to the damaged part (acceptor).

Considering all these factors the market for skin graft is expected to reach $ 7.5 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 13.5 % during 2017-2023.

Market dynamics of Global Skin graft Market:

The market for skin graft is rising due to factors such as rise in the cases of accidents, burns and surgeries, infection such as necrotizing fasciitis or purpura fulminans, cancer. The market restraints are complications such as infection, pain, graft rejection and cost of treatment.

Key players of Global Skin graft Market:

Key players profiled in the report are Organogenesis, Inc., Specmed Medical, Stratatech Corp, Tissue Regenix Group PLC, Avita Medical, Convatec Inc, Medrotonic, Coloplast, B.Braun Melsungen, zimmerbiomet, Stratatech Corporation, Zimmer Biomet and others.

Segments of Global Skin graft Market:

The global skin graft market is segmented on the basis of graft type, graft thickness and applications. Graft type – autologous, isogeneic, allogeneic, xenogeneic and prosthetic.

Graft thickness – split-thickness, full-thickness and composite graft.

Applications – extensive wound, burns, extensive skin loss due to infection, skin cancers and others. Equipment – dermatome (knives dermatomes, drum dermatomes, electric dermatomes, air dermatomes), general surgical instruments, consumables and others.

End users – hospitals and clinics, academic and research and others.

Regional analysis of Global Skin graft Market:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favourable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology in the US is also an important driver of the market for global skin graft. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration. However it has to be noted that although the demand for skin graft is quite high in developed countries like the U.S., Latin American countries such as Venezuela, Brazil and others have a disproportionate share of market considering their low income as compared to the U.S. The market of these nations is influenced to a considerable degree by the tourism and fashion industry. Advertisement and greater exposure seems to be the best strategy to be a market leader along with product development. Thus the market represents a clustered outlook.

Current trends and developments

Thus product development reflects the best strategy for the development of the market. Another strategy has been collaboration between large hospitals and companies. The collaboration benefits both players as the company achieves feedback data while the hospital benefits from reduced price and better service conditions.

