Technical Ceramics Market by Solution, Service, Streaming Type, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Forecast to 2027

Technical ceramics are manufactured with biochemical, thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties keeping in mind the various applications. They are also known as industrial or engineering ceramics. Applications with requirements for corrosion and wear resistance and a long shelf-life prefer technical ceramics. The global technical ceramics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) comprises market intelligence, product analysis, and applications for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The impact of COVID-19 and its analysis are a part of the report.

Market Scope

The global technical ceramics market is driven by its above average properties than regular ceramics. Properties of low thermal expansion, high stiffness, and nonlinear resistance can drive the market demand significantly. The vast growth witnessed in electrical & electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals industries can fuel the market growth over the forecast period. This is further aided by the huge demand for consumer electronic devices in China and India.

The high performance of ceramic matrix composites in comparison to nickel super alloys in the aerospace sector is evidence of the large potential for the global technical ceramics market. The move by manufacturers in cutting down raw material costs and entering the entire production chain can bode well for the market.

But high production costs can pose a challenge to the market growth.

Segmentation

The global technical ceramics market is segmented by product type, material, and end-user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into ceramic coatings, monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, and others. Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) are expected to lead in the market owing to its application in automotive and electronics industries. Developments in CMCs and its intended use in turbine blades as well as its ability to handle temperatures close to 260 degrees.

By material, it is segmented into oxide and non-oxide.

End users of the market are military & defense, electronics & semiconductor, energy & power, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global technical ceramics market covers five major regions, namely Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Among the regions, APAC held a major market share in 2016. It is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the increasing population and the rise in per capita disposable income levels in developing nations. In addition, the increasing demand for technical ceramics in automobile and electronic industries in countries of Japan, China, and India are propelling the market growth. Manufacturing costs and supportive government policies can foster market growth in the region. In addition, the increasing defense expenditure coupled with increasing applications of technical ceramics in modern armor can spur the global technical ceramics market growth.

North America is expected to exhibit an expanding CAGR over the forecast period. Presence of three big automotive companies of Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford can augment the overall demand for technical ceramics in the automobile industry. Furthermore, developed end user industries such as electrical, electronics, and pharmaceuticals and the increasing adoption rate of engineering ceramics are other factors fueling the growth of the market. The U.S. and Canada are major countries attributing to the growth of the market.

Europe is a lucrative market and is mainly driven by the need for lightweight materials. Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of toxic chemicals and effects of mining on the environment can induce the need for technical ceramics.

Competitive Outlook

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M Company, Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Superior Technical Ceramics, CeramTec GmbH, Dyson Technical Ceramics Limited, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., and others are key players of the global technical ceramics market.

Richardson RFPD, an American electronic component distributor, has signed an agreement with AVX RF Solutions. The agreement includes the production of capacitors, inductors, fillers, antennas, and couplers.

