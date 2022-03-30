Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug include Oxford Bio Therapeutics, Synthon, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Concortis Bio therapeutics, Roche Holding AG and Seattle Genetics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Technology
- Mmunomedics Technology
- Immunogen Technology
- Seattle Genetics Technology
- Others
by Product Type
- Kadcyla
- Adcertis
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biotechnology Companies
- Specialized Cancer Centers
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Academic Research Institutes
- Hospitals
- Others
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Oxford Bio Therapeutics
- Synthon
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals
- Bayer HealthCare
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Concortis Bio therapeutics
- Roche Holding AG
- Seattle Genetics
- Heidelberg Pharma
- Mersana Therapeutics
- Astellas Pharma/Agensys
- AbbVie Inc
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Immunomedics
- Agensys
- Genentech
- ImmunoGen
- Sanofi
- Genmab
- Amgen
- Novartis
- Eli Lilly
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/