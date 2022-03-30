Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug in Global, including the following market information:

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug include Oxford Bio Therapeutics, Synthon, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Concortis Bio therapeutics, Roche Holding AG and Seattle Genetics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Technology

Mmunomedics Technology

Immunogen Technology

Seattle Genetics Technology

Others

by Product Type

Kadcyla

Adcertis

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biotechnology Companies

Specialized Cancer Centers

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Others

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oxford Bio Therapeutics

Synthon

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Concortis Bio therapeutics

Roche Holding AG

Seattle Genetics

Heidelberg Pharma

Mersana Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma/Agensys

AbbVie Inc

Celldex Therapeutics

Immunomedics

Agensys

Genentech

ImmunoGen

Sanofi

Genmab

Amgen

Novartis

Eli Lilly

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Drug Players in Global Market

