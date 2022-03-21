Near-beer Market 2022 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030
Description
This global study of the Near-beer Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Near-beer industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Near-beer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the Near-beer market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Heineken
Carlsberg
Behnoush Iran
Asahi Breweries
Suntory Beer
Arpanoosh
Erdinger Weibbrau
Krombacher Brauerei
Weihenstephan
Aujan Industries
Kirin
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Limit Fermentation
Dealcoholization Method
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Man
Woman
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Near-beer Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Near-beer
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Near-beer
Table Global Near-beer Market by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Limit Fermentation
Table Limit Fermentation Overview
1.2.1.2 Dealcoholization Method
Table Dealcoholization Method Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Near-beer
Table Global Near-beer Market by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Man
Table Man Overview
1.2.2.2 Woman
Table Woman Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Near-beer Market by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
…
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev
Table Anheuser-Busch InBev Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Anheuser-Busch InBev (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Heineken
Table Heineken Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Heineken (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 Carlsberg
Table Carlsberg Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Carlsberg (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Behnoush Iran
Table Behnoush Iran Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Behnoush Iran (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Asahi Breweries
Table Asahi Breweries Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Asahi Breweries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Suntory Beer
Table Suntory Beer Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Suntory Beer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Arpanoosh
Table Arpanoosh Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Arpanoosh (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Erdinger Weibbrau
Table Erdinger Weibbrau Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Erdinger Weibbrau (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Krombacher Brauerei
Table Krombacher Brauerei Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Krombacher Brauerei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Weihenstephan
Table Weihenstephan Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Weihenstephan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 Aujan Industries
Table Aujan Industries Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Aujan Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 Kirin
Table Kirin Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kirin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
Continue…
