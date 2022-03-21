NDIR Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts to 2028

“NDIR Sensors Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “NDIR Sensors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the NDIR Sensors Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global NDIR Sensors industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the NDIR Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the NDIR Sensors market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

Murata

Sensirion

MKS Instruments

Vaisala

Teledyne API

Honeywell

ELT SENSOR

E+E

Dwyer Instruments

Trane

Micro-Hybrid

Edinburgh Instruments

Alphasense

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

Super Systems

ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

SST Sensing Ltd Company

Figaro Engineering Inc

Winsen



Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane(CH4) Gas Sensors

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Industrial Safety

Environmental Protection Industry

Medical Industry

Residential and Commercial Security

Power Industry

Automobile Industry

Research Institutions

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure NDIR Sensors Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of NDIR Sensors

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of NDIR Sensors

Table Global NDIR Sensors Market by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 NDIR CO2 Sensors

Table NDIR CO2 Sensors Overview

1.2.1.2 NDIR Methane(CH4) Gas Sensors

Table NDIR Methane(CH4) Gas Sensors Overview

1.2.1.3 NDIR CO Sensors

Table NDIR CO Sensors Overview

1.2.1.4 NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

Table NDIR Propane Gas Sensors Overview

1.2.1.5 NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

Table NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors Overview

1.2.1.6 NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

Table NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors Overview

1.2.1.7 NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Table NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of NDIR Sensors

Table Global NDIR Sensors Market by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Industrial Safety

Table Industrial Safety Overview

1.2.2.2 Environmental Protection Industry

Table Environmental Protection Industry Overview

1.2.2.3 Medical Industry

Table Medical Industry Overview

1.2.2.4 Residential and Commercial Security

Table Residential and Commercial Security Overview

1.2.2.5 Power Industry

Table Power Industry Overview

1.2.2.6 Automobile Industry

Table Automobile Industry Overview

1.2.2.7 Research Institutions

Table Research Institutions Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global NDIR Sensors Market by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

…

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Table Amphenol Advanced Sensors Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Amphenol Advanced Sensors (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

Table Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Murata

Table Murata Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Murata (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Sensirion

Table Sensirion Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sensirion (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 MKS Instruments

Table MKS Instruments Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of MKS Instruments (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Vaisala

Table Vaisala Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Vaisala (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Teledyne API

Table Teledyne API Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Teledyne API (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Honeywell

Table Honeywell Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Honeywell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 ELT SENSOR

Table ELT SENSOR Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of ELT SENSOR (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 E+E

Table E+E Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of E+E (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Dwyer Instruments

Table Dwyer Instruments Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Dwyer Instruments (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Trane

Table Trane Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Trane (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Micro-Hybrid

Table Micro-Hybrid Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Micro-Hybrid (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Edinburgh Instruments

Table Edinburgh Instruments Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Edinburgh Instruments (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Alphasense

Table Alphasense Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Alphasense (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.16 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

Table Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.17 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

Table Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.18 Super Systems

Table Super Systems Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Super Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.19 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

Table ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.20 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

Table smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.21 SST Sensing Ltd Company

Table SST Sensing Ltd Company Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of SST Sensing Ltd Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.22 Figaro Engineering Inc

Table Figaro Engineering Inc Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Figaro Engineering Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.23 Winsen

Table Winsen Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Winsen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

Continue…

