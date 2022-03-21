Natural Gas Market 2022 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

“Natural Gas Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Natural Gas Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Natural Gas Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Natural Gas industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Natural Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the Natural Gas market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

BG Group plc

Apache Corporation

Cheniere Energy

ConocoPhillips

Dominion Resources

Kinder Morgan

Qatar Petroleum

Sempra Energy

Veresen Inc.

Woodside Petroleum

China National Petroleum

Sinopec Group

CNOOC



Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Methane

Ethane

Propane

Others

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Household Fuel

Automotive Fuel

Chemical Industry

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Natural Gas Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Natural Gas

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Natural Gas

Table Global Natural Gas Market by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Methane

Table Methane Overview

1.2.1.2 Ethane

Table Ethane Overview

1.2.1.3 Propane

Table Propane Overview

1.2.1.4 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Natural Gas

Table Global Natural Gas Market by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Power Generation

Table Power Generation Overview

1.2.2.2 Industrial Fuel

Table Industrial Fuel Overview

1.2.2.3 Household Fuel

Table Household Fuel Overview

1.2.2.4 Automotive Fuel

Table Automotive Fuel Overview

1.2.2.5 Chemical Industry

Table Chemical Industry Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Natural Gas Market by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

…

8 Major Vendors

8.1 BG Group plc

Table BG Group plc Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BG Group plc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Apache Corporation

Table Apache Corporation Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Apache Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Cheniere Energy

Table Cheniere Energy Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cheniere Energy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 ConocoPhillips

Table ConocoPhillips Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of ConocoPhillips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Dominion Resources

Table Dominion Resources Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Dominion Resources (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Kinder Morgan

Table Kinder Morgan Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kinder Morgan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Qatar Petroleum

Table Qatar Petroleum Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Qatar Petroleum (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Sempra Energy

Table Sempra Energy Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sempra Energy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Veresen Inc.

Table Veresen Inc. Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Veresen Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Woodside Petroleum

Table Woodside Petroleum Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Woodside Petroleum (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 China National Petroleum

Table China National Petroleum Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of China National Petroleum (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Sinopec Group

Table Sinopec Group Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sinopec Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 CNOOC

Table CNOOC Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of CNOOC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

Continue…

