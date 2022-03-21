Neodymium (Nd) Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028
“Neodymium (Nd) Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Neodymium (Nd) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Neodymium (Nd) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Neodymium (Nd) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Neodymium (Nd) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the Neodymium (Nd) market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Lynas Corporation
Arafura Resources
Metall Rare Earth Limited
Hefa Rare Earth Canada
Pensana Metals
Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group
Alkane Resources
Infinium Metals
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Neodymium Metal
Neodymium Nitrate
Neodymium Oxide
Others
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Permanent Magnets
Catalysts
Electric Capacitors
Laser Crystal
Neodymium Glasses
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
