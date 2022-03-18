NB-IoT Chipset Market 2022 – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts to 2028

“NB-IoT Chipset Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the NB-IoT Chipset Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global NB-IoT Chipset industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the NB-IoT Chipset manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the NB-IoT Chipset market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Qualcomm Technologies

Intel

ARM Holdings

Huawei Technologies

U-blox

Sequans

Altair Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Sierra Wireless



Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Standalone

In-Band

Guard Band

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Safety & Security

Infrastructure & Building Automation

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure NB-IoT Chipset Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of NB-IoT Chipset

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of NB-IoT Chipset

Table Global NB-IoT Chipset Market by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Standalone

Table Standalone Overview

1.2.1.2 In-Band

Table In-Band Overview

1.2.1.3 Guard Band

Table Guard Band Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of NB-IoT Chipset

Table Global NB-IoT Chipset Market by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Agriculture

Table Agriculture Overview

1.2.2.2 Automotive & Transportation

Table Automotive & Transportation Overview

1.2.2.3 Energy

Table Energy Overview

1.2.2.4 Healthcare

Table Healthcare Overview

1.2.2.5 Manufacturing

Table Manufacturing Overview

1.2.2.6 Retail

Table Retail Overview

1.2.2.7 Safety & Security

Table Safety & Security Overview

1.2.2.8 Infrastructure & Building Automation

Table Infrastructure & Building Automation Overview

1.2.2.9 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global NB-IoT Chipset Market by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

…

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Qualcomm Technologies

Table Qualcomm Technologies Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Qualcomm Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Intel

Table Intel Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Intel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 ARM Holdings

Table ARM Holdings Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of ARM Holdings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Huawei Technologies

Table Huawei Technologies Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huawei Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 U-blox

Table U-blox Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of U-blox (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Sequans

Table Sequans Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sequans (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Altair Semiconductor

Table Altair Semiconductor Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Altair Semiconductor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Nordic Semiconductor

Table Nordic Semiconductor Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Nordic Semiconductor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions

Table Quectel Wireless Solutions Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Quectel Wireless Solutions (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Sierra Wireless

Table Sierra Wireless Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sierra Wireless (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

Continue…

