Natural Gas Pipelines Market 2022: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast To 2030
“Natural Gas Pipelines Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Natural Gas Pipelines Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Natural Gas Pipelines Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Natural Gas Pipelines industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Natural Gas Pipelines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the Natural Gas Pipelines market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
ABB
BP
Enterprise Product Partners
GE Oil & Gas
Saipem
Technip
Inter Pipeline
Bharat Petroleum
Cairn
Caspian Pipeline Consortium
China National Petroleum Corporation
Rockwell Automation
MOL Group
Saudi Aramco
Sunoco
Valero Energy
Aker Solutions
Bechtel
Daewoo Engineering & Construction
Hyundai Heavy Engineering
Mott Macdonald
Tecnicas Reunidas
Worley Parson
FMC Technologies
Infosys
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Service Providers
Pipeline Operators
Pipeline Contractors
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Natural Gas Pipelines Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Natural Gas Pipelines
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Natural Gas Pipelines
Table Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Service Providers
Table Service Providers Overview
1.2.1.2 Pipeline Operators
Table Pipeline Operators Overview
1.2.1.3 Pipeline Contractors
Table Pipeline Contractors Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Natural Gas Pipelines
Table Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Onshore
Table Onshore Overview
1.2.2.2 Offshore
Table Offshore Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
…
8 Major Vendors
8.1 ABB
Table ABB Profile List
8.2 BP
Table BP Profile List
8.3 Enterprise Product Partners
Table Enterprise Product Partners Profile List
8.4 GE Oil & Gas
Table GE Oil & Gas Profile List
8.5 Saipem
Table Saipem Profile List
8.6 Technip
Table Technip Profile List
8.7 Inter Pipeline
Table Inter Pipeline Profile List
8.8 Bharat Petroleum
Table Bharat Petroleum Profile List
8.9 Cairn
Table Cairn Profile List
8.10 Caspian Pipeline Consortium
Table Caspian Pipeline Consortium Profile List
8.11 China National Petroleum Corporation
Table China National Petroleum Corporation Profile List
8.12 Rockwell Automation
Table Rockwell Automation Profile List
8.13 MOL Group
Table MOL Group Profile List
8.14 Saudi Aramco
Table Saudi Aramco Profile List
8.15 Sunoco
Table Sunoco Profile List
8.16 Valero Energy
Table Valero Energy Profile List
8.17 Aker Solutions
Table Aker Solutions Profile List
8.18 Bechtel
Table Bechtel Profile List
8.19 Daewoo Engineering & Construction
Table Daewoo Engineering & Construction Profile List
8.20 Hyundai Heavy Engineering
Table Hyundai Heavy Engineering Profile List
8.21 Mott Macdonald
Table Mott Macdonald Profile List
8.22 Tecnicas Reunidas
Table Tecnicas Reunidas Profile List
8.23 Worley Parson
Table Worley Parson Profile List
8.24 FMC Technologies
Table FMC Technologies Profile List
8.25 Infosys
Table Infosys Profile List
9 Conclusion
Continue…
