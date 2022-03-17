Natural Fatty Alcohols Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2029

“Natural Fatty Alcohols Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Natural Fatty Alcohols Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Natural Fatty Alcohols industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Leading vendors in the Natural Fatty Alcohols market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Kao Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Sasol Limited

Royal Dutch Shell

Emery Oleochemicals

BASF

VVF

Procter & Gamble

Eastman Chemical

Berg + Schmidt

Oleon

Musim Mas Holdings

Wilmar International

Croda International



Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Saturated Alcohols

Unsaturated Alcohols

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Soaps & Detergents

Personal Care

Lubricants

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Natural Fatty Alcohols Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Natural Fatty Alcohols

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Natural Fatty Alcohols

Table Global Natural Fatty Alcohols Market by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Saturated Alcohols

Table Saturated Alcohols Overview

1.2.1.2 Unsaturated Alcohols

Table Unsaturated Alcohols Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Natural Fatty Alcohols

Table Global Natural Fatty Alcohols Market by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Soaps & Detergents

Table Soaps & Detergents Overview

1.2.2.2 Personal Care

Table Personal Care Overview

1.2.2.3 Lubricants

Table Lubricants Overview

1.2.2.4 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Natural Fatty Alcohols Market by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

…

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Table Ecogreen Oleochemicals Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Kao Corporation

Table Kao Corporation Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kao Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Table Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Sasol Limited

Table Sasol Limited Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sasol Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Royal Dutch Shell

Table Royal Dutch Shell Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Royal Dutch Shell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Emery Oleochemicals

Table Emery Oleochemicals Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Emery Oleochemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 BASF

Table BASF Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BASF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 VVF

Table VVF Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of VVF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Procter & Gamble

Table Procter & Gamble Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Procter & Gamble (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Eastman Chemical

Table Eastman Chemical Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Eastman Chemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Berg + Schmidt

Table Berg + Schmidt Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Berg + Schmidt (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Oleon

Table Oleon Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Oleon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Musim Mas Holdings

Table Musim Mas Holdings Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Musim Mas Holdings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Wilmar International

Table Wilmar International Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wilmar International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Croda International

Table Croda International Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Croda International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

Continue…

