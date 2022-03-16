Mung Bean Sprouting Seed Market 2022: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast To 2030

“Mung Bean Sprouting Seed Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Mung Bean Sprouting Seed Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Mung Bean Sprouting Seed industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Leading vendors in the Mung Bean Sprouting Seed market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:



Jining Douyuan Agricultural Products Co., Ltd.

Dezhou Great Light Green Food

Heilongjiang Laonong Empire Cereals and Oils Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd.

Hejian Fuyichun Seed Sales Co., Ltd.

Nanning Hongyun Grain and Oil Trading Company

Heilongjiang Heliang Agriculture Co., Ltd.

NOW Foods

Kitazawa Seed Company

Nature Jim’s Sprouts

Jack hua Co., Ltd



Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Organic

Non-GMO

Traiditional

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Agriculture

Health food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

