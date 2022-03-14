Uncategorized

Global Virtual Reality Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Virtual Reality market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Reality market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Non-Immersive Technology
  • Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies
  • Segment by Application
  • Consumer
  • Commercial
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • Oculus VR
  • Sony
  • Samsung Electronics
  • HTC
  • EON Reality
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Vuzix
  • Cyberglove Systems
  • Sensics
  • Leap Motion
  • Sixense Entertainment

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

 

 

