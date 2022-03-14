Uncategorized

Global Smart Building Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Smart Building market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Building Management System (BMS)
  • HVAC
  • Lighting Control
  • Security and Access Control
  • Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System
  • Audio and Visual Effects
  • Escalator
  • Elevator
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Government Buildings
  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial Building

By Company

  • Johnson Controls
  • Honeywell
  • Schneider
  • UTC
  • Siemens
  • Ingersoll Rand (Trane)
  • Azbil
  • ABB
  • Emerson
  • Eaton
  • Control4
  • Bosch
  • Panasonic
  • Delta Controls
  • Legrand
  • Cisco
  • IBM
  • Advantech
  • Current (GE)
  • Carrier
  • Otis
  • Hitachi

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

