Animal Growth Promoter Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast

Animal Growth Promoter Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Animal Growth Promoter Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Animal Growth Promoter industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Animal Growth Promoters are feed additives that used to help increase the efficiency of animal production by increasing weight gain and product output. Animal Growth promoters can be classified into four groups; those that increase growth and also increase feed consumption, those that increase growth without altering feed consumption, those that do not alter growth but decrease feed consumption (generally referred to as the feed consumption ratio; FCR=kg feed consumed/kg body weight), and those that increase growth and decrease feed consumption.

This report is focused on various kinds of animal growth promoters, including AGPs, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Feed Enzymes and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Growth Promoter in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Animal Growth Promoter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Growth Promoter market was valued at 10360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antibiotic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Growth Promoter include Cargill Animal Health, Royal DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Alltech, Inc., Bayer Animal Health, Kemin, Yiduoli and DuPont (Danisco), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Animal Growth Promoter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Growth Promoter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Growth Promoter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Growth Promoter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Animal Growth Promoter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill Animal Health

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis, Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Kemin

Yiduoli

DuPont (Danisco)

Novozymes

Merck Animal Health

Biomin

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Hansen

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Others

Animal Growth Promoter Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Animal Growth Promoter market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis (A completely separate Chapter)

Animal Growth Promoter Market size in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2028

Animal Growth Promoter Market size for each segment from 2016 to 2028, by Region

Animal Growth Promoter Market Attractiveness Analysis for all the segments

Animal Growth Promoter Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Regional Market Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Landscape

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Company Market Shares

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

