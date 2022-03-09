Aquaponics Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast

Aquaponics Market 2022-2028

Description

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aquaponics in global, including the following market information:

Global Aquaponics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aquaponics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Aquaponics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aquaponics market was valued at 31 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 64 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aquaponics include Nelson and Pade, Aquaponic Source, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, ECF Farm Systems and Urban Farmers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Aquaponics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aquaponics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aquaponics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aquaponics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aquaponics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nelson and Pade

Aquaponic Source

Backyard Aquaponics

Aquaponics USA

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

ECF Farm Systems

Urban Farmers

PFAS

EcoGro

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place

Endless Food Systems

Aonefarm

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Water Farmers

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aquaponics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Aquaponics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Others

Global Aquaponics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Aquaponics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic

Commercial

Family

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aquaponics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aquaponics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aquaponics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aquaponics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aquaponics Sales: 2017-2028

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Nelson and Pade

7.1.1 Nelson and Pade Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Nelson and Pade Business Overview

7.1.3 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Nelson and Pade Key News

7.2 Aquaponic Source

7.2.1 Aquaponic Source Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Aquaponic Source Business Overview

7.2.3 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Aquaponic Source Key News

7.3 Backyard Aquaponics

7.3.1 Backyard Aquaponics Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Backyard Aquaponics Business Overview

7.3.3 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Backyard Aquaponics Key News

7.4 Aquaponics USA

7.4.1 Aquaponics USA Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Aquaponics USA Business Overview

7.4.3 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Aquaponics USA Key News

7.5 PentairAES

7.5.1 PentairAES Corporate Summary

7.5.2 PentairAES Business Overview

7.5.3 PentairAES Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 PentairAES Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 PentairAES Key News

7.6 Gothic Arch Greenhouses

7.6.1 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Business Overview

7.6.3 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Key News

7.7 Stuppy

7.7.1 Stuppy Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Stuppy Business Overview

7.7.3 Stuppy Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Stuppy Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Stuppy Key News

7.8 ECF Farm Systems

7.8.1 ECF Farm Systems Corporate Summary

7.8.2 ECF Farm Systems Business Overview

7.8.3 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ECF Farm Systems Key News

7.9 Urban Farmers

7.9.1 Urban Farmers Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Urban Farmers Business Overview

7.9.3 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Urban Farmers Key News

7.10 PFAS

Continue…

