Hemp Seeds Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control. Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemp Seeds in global, including the following market information:

Global Hemp Seeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hemp Seeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hemp Seeds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hemp Seeds market was valued at 439.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 670.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Hemp Seed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hemp Seeds include Manitoba Harvest, Agropro, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, North American Hemp & Grain Co., Deep Nature Project, Yunnan Industrial Hemp and GFR Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Hemp Seeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hemp Seeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hemp Seeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hemp Seeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hemp Seeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manitoba Harvest

Agropro

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Deep Nature Project

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

HempFlax

Green Source Organics

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hemp Seeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hemp Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Global Hemp Seeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hemp Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hemp Oil

Hemp Seed Cakes

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

