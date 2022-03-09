Borescopes Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Borescopes Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Borescopes Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Description

This global study of the Borescopes Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Borescopes industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

A borescope (occasionally called a boroscope, though this spelling is nonstandard) is an optical device consisting of a rigid or flexible tube with an eyepiece on one end, an objective lens on the other linked together by a relay optical system in between. The optical system in some instances is surrounded by optical fibers used for illumination of the remote object. An internal image of the illuminated object is formed by the objective lens and magnified by the eyepiece which presents it to the viewer’s eye.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Borescopes in global, including the following market information:

Global Borescopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Borescopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Borescopes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Borescopes market was valued at 731.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 957.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Borescopes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Borescopes include Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, MORITEX, Mitcorp, VIZAAR, Yateks and Gradient Lens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Borescopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Borescopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Borescopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Borescopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Borescopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Olympus

GE

Karl Storz

SKF

MORITEX

Mitcorp

VIZAAR

Yateks

Gradient Lens

Lenox Instrument

AIT

Schindler

Total Market by Segment:

Global Borescopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Borescopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Borescopes

Rigid Borescopes

Global Borescopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Borescopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Borescopes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Borescopes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Borescopes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Borescopes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Borescopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Borescopes Sales: 2017-2028

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Olympus

7.1.1 Olympus Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Olympus Business Overview

7.1.3 Olympus Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Olympus Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Olympus Key News

7.2 GE

7.2.1 GE Corporate Summary

7.2.2 GE Business Overview

7.2.3 GE Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 GE Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 GE Key News

7.3 Karl Storz

7.3.1 Karl Storz Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Karl Storz Business Overview

7.3.3 Karl Storz Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Karl Storz Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Karl Storz Key News

7.4 SKF

7.4.1 SKF Corporate Summary

7.4.2 SKF Business Overview

7.4.3 SKF Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 SKF Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 SKF Key News

7.5 MORITEX

7.5.1 MORITEX Corporate Summary

7.5.2 MORITEX Business Overview

7.5.3 MORITEX Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 MORITEX Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 MORITEX Key News

7.6 Mitcorp

7.6.1 Mitcorp Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Mitcorp Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitcorp Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Mitcorp Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Mitcorp Key News

7.7 VIZAAR

7.7.1 VIZAAR Corporate Summary

7.7.2 VIZAAR Business Overview

7.7.3 VIZAAR Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 VIZAAR Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 VIZAAR Key News

7.8 Yateks

7.8.1 Yateks Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Yateks Business Overview

7.8.3 Yateks Borescopes Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Yateks Borescopes Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Yateks Key News

7.9 Gradient Lens

