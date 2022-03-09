Dairy Substitutes Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Dairy Substitutes Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Dairy Substitutes Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Dairy Substitutes industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dairy Substitutes in global, including the following market information:

Global Dairy Substitutes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dairy Substitutes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dairy Substitutes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dairy Substitutes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plain Sweetened Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dairy Substitutes include The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Sunopta Inc, Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Oatly AB, Koninklijke Wessanen N.V., Eden Foods Inc, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Danone and Califia Farms LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Dairy Substitutes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dairy Substitutes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dairy Substitutes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dairy Substitutes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Dairy Substitutes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Sunopta Inc

Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative

Oatly AB

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.

Eden Foods Inc

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc

Danone

Califia Farms LLC

Blue Diamond Growers Inc

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dairy Substitutes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Substitutes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plain Sweetened

Plain Unsweetened

Flavoured Sweetened

Flavoured Unsweetened

Global Dairy Substitutes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Substitutes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cheese and Cheese Products

Creamers

Yogurt

Ice Cream and Desserts

Milk

Sauces and Dressings

Dairy Substitutes Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Dairy Substitutes market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis (A completely separate Chapter)

Dairy Substitutes Market size in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2028

Dairy Substitutes Market size for each segment from 2016 to 2028, by Region

Dairy Substitutes Market Attractiveness Analysis for all the segments

Dairy Substitutes Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Regional Market Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Landscape

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Company Market Shares

