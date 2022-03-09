Canned Fruits Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Canned Fruits Market 2022-2028

This global study of the Canned Fruits Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Canned Fruits industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Canned fruits are favored by consumers in recent year due to that it is on par nutritionally with their fresh or frozen counterparts. For some produce, the nutrition in canned foods is even greater.

Fruits are sealed into air-tight cans or glass jars, thus preserving the original nutritional factors intact for more than 3 years. Most of the countries that import canned fruits do so because they are available throughout the year and not only during seasonal production. Also, they keep their fragrance and flavor for a long time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Canned Fruits in global, including the following market information:

Global Canned Fruits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Canned Fruits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Canned Fruits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Canned Fruits market was valued at 6416.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9072.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Canned Peaches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Canned Fruits include ConAgra Foods, Dole Food Company, H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Ardo, Conserve, Del Monte and CHB Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Canned Fruits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Canned Fruits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Canned Fruits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Canned Fruits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Canned Fruits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food Company

J. Heinz

Seneca Foods

Rhodes Food Group

Ardo

Conserve

Del Monte

CHB Group

Musselmans

Reese

SunOpta

Tropical Food Industries

Kronos SA

Gulong Food

Kangfa Foods

Shandong Xiangtiantian

Yiguan

Shandong Wanlilai

Total Market by Segment:

Global Canned Fruits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Canned Peaches

Canned Mandarin Oranges

Canned Pineapple

Canned Pears

Others

Global Canned Fruits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blow 20 Year Old

20-40 Year Old

40-50 Year Old

Over 50 Year Old

Canned Fruits Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Canned Fruits market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

