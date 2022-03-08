Protein Smoothie Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Protein Smoothie Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Protein Smoothie Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Protein Smoothie Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Protein Smoothie industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protein Smoothie in global, including the following market information:

Global Protein Smoothie Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Protein Smoothie Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Protein Smoothie companies in 2021 (%)

The global Protein Smoothie market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gluten Free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Protein Smoothie include Chicago Bar Company, Perfect Bar, ThinkThin, LLC, General Mills, Simply Good Foods, Abbott Laboratories, SlimFast, PowerBar and PepsiCo Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Protein Smoothie manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Protein Smoothie revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Protein Smoothie revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Protein Smoothie sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Protein Smoothie sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chicago Bar Company

Perfect Bar

ThinkThin, LLC

General Mills

Simply Good Foods

Abbott Laboratories

SlimFast

PowerBar

PepsiCo Inc.

Optimum Nutrition

GoMacro

Rise Bar

Labrada

Total Market by Segment:

Global Protein Smoothie Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Protein Smoothie Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gluten Free

Vegetarian

Global Protein Smoothie Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Protein Smoothie Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Protein Smoothie Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Protein Smoothie Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Chicago Bar Company

7.1.1 Chicago Bar Company Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Chicago Bar Company Business Overview

7.1.3 Chicago Bar Company Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Chicago Bar Company Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Chicago Bar Company Key News

7.2 Perfect Bar

7.2.1 Perfect Bar Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Perfect Bar Business Overview

7.2.3 Perfect Bar Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Perfect Bar Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Perfect Bar Key News

7.3 ThinkThin, LLC

7.3.1 ThinkThin, LLC Corporate Summary

7.3.2 ThinkThin, LLC Business Overview

7.3.3 ThinkThin, LLC Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 ThinkThin, LLC Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ThinkThin, LLC Key News

7.4 General Mills

7.4.1 General Mills Corporate Summary

7.4.2 General Mills Business Overview

7.4.3 General Mills Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 General Mills Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 General Mills Key News

7.5 Simply Good Foods

7.5.1 Simply Good Foods Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Simply Good Foods Business Overview

7.5.3 Simply Good Foods Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Simply Good Foods Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Simply Good Foods Key News

7.6 Abbott Laboratories

7.6.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

7.6.3 Abbott Laboratories Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Abbott Laboratories Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Abbott Laboratories Key News

7.7 SlimFast

7.7.1 SlimFast Corporate Summary

7.7.2 SlimFast Business Overview

7.7.3 SlimFast Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 SlimFast Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 SlimFast Key News

7.8 PowerBar

7.8.1 PowerBar Corporate Summary

7.8.2 PowerBar Business Overview

7.8.3 PowerBar Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 PowerBar Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 PowerBar Key News

7.9 PepsiCo Inc.

7.9.1 PepsiCo Inc. Corporate Summary

7.9.2 PepsiCo Inc. Business Overview

7.9.3 PepsiCo Inc. Protein Smoothie Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 PepsiCo Inc. Protein Smoothie Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 PepsiCo Inc. Key News

7.10 Optimum Nutrition

