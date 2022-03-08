Alpha Emitters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha Emitters in Global, including the following market information:

Global Alpha Emitters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Alpha Emitters market was valued at 517.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1069.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Alpha Emitters companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha Emitters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Alpha Emitters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Terbium (Tb-149)

Astatine (At-211)

Bismuth (Bi-212)

Actinium (Ac-225)

Radium (Ra-223)

Lead (Pb-212)

Bismuth (Bi-213)

China Alpha Emitters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Alpha Emitters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hospitals

Medical Research Institutions

Others

Global Alpha Emitters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Alpha Emitters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Alpha Emitters Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Alpha Emitters Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bayer

Alpha Tau Medical

IBA RadioPharma

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals

RadioMedix

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

