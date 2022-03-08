Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Scanning-Force Microscopes
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) companies in 2020 (%)
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Research Grade Scanning-Force Microscopy
- Industrial Grade Scanning-Force Microscopy
Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Life Sciences and Biology
- Semiconductors and Electronics
- Nanomaterials Science
- Others
Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Scanning-Force Microscopes (SFM) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bruker Corporation
- JPK Instruments
- NT-MDT
- Keysight Technologies
- Park Systems
- Witec
- Asylum Research(Oxford Instruments)
- Nanonics Imaging
- Nanosurf
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- Anasys Instruments
- RHK Technology
- A.P.E. Research
