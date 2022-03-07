Engine Mounts Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Engine Mounts Market 2022-2028

This global study of the Engine Mounts Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Engine Mounts industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report studies the Engine Mounts market. An engine mount is the part that holds the engine to the body or to the engine frame of the car. In a typical car, the engine and transmission are bolted together and held in place by three or four mounts. Engine mounts perform important as well as diverse tasks in vehicles: As a joining element between the engine and the vehicle, they prevent undesired vibrations from the unit and driveline being transferred to the rest of the vehicle and, at the same time, they also ensure that noises are insulated. Above all, they must also be strong enough to keep the engine stable within the vehicle, even when traveling on poor roads or in the event of collisions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engine Mounts in global, including the following market information:

Global Engine Mounts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engine Mounts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Engine Mounts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engine Mounts market was valued at 4322.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5338.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Engine Mount Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engine Mounts include TrelleborgVibracoustic, ContiTech, Hutchinson, Sumitomo Riko, Bridgestone, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, Toyo-Rubber, Cooper Standard and Nissin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Engine Mounts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engine Mounts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engine Mounts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engine Mounts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Engine Mounts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TrelleborgVibracoustic

ContiTech

Hutchinson

Sumitomo Riko

Bridgestone

BOGE Rubber & Plastics

Toyo-Rubber

Cooper Standard

Nissin

Yamashita Rubber

Tuopu

Luoshi

Faw Foundry

PGI Far East

Hetian Automotive

SKF

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engine Mounts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Engine Mounts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Engine Mount

Hydraulic Engine Mount

Global Engine Mounts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Engine Mounts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

