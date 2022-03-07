Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Due to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market.

The global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market was valued at 789.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers include Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Diodes Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Monolithic power systems, MEAN WELL, Infineon, ON Semiconductor and Richtek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Diodes Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Monolithic power systems

MEAN WELL

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Richtek

ISSI

Fitipower

XP Power

LUXdrive

Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Buck

Boost

Multi-channel

Others

Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LED Lighting

Consumer Electronics

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

